Motorcyclist dead, woman faces impaired driving charge following Hwy 22 crash

A 43-year-old man is dead and a 25-year-old woman has been charged with impaired driving following a weekend crash involving four vehicles northwest of Calgary.

Didsbury RCMP responded to the crash site along Highway 22 near Range Road 43 in Mountain View County at around 9:30 p.m. June 27.

Mounties say a southbound pickup truck was attempting to pass a southbound van when it stuck a northbound SUV. The pickup truck rolled several times in the northbound lane of the highway and collided with two oncoming motorcycles.

One of the motorcyclists — a 43-year-old man from Mountain View County — was pronounced dead on scene.

The second motorcyclist was taken to hospital. At the time of transport, her condition was considered stable and her injuries non-life-threatening.

The two occupants of the SUV escaped relatively unscathed and neither required additional medical intervention.

The driver of the pickup truck — a 25-year-old woman from Mountain View County — was arrested and subsequently charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death. She was transported to ambulance for treatment of her undisclosed injuries.