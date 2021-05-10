Motorcyclist dies after collision in Brampton

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Brampton Sunday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police said they received a call about the collision in the area of Queen Street West near Highway 410 at around 12:40 p.m.

The collision involved a motorcycle and a vehicle, police said.

One person, the driver of the motorcycle, succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, who stayed at the scene, and a child who was in the car were not injured.

“Our officers are currently on scene and we're just cordoning off the area,” Inspector Stephen Duivesteyn told reporters at the scene.

“Major Collision Bureau has been notified and are on route to the scene to conduct an investigation.”

Roads in the area will be closed for a couple of hours to help with the investigation, he said.

Duivesteyn said he’s asking anyone with dashcam footage or video and any witnesses to contact Peel Regional Police.