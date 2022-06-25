Motorcyclist dies after collision in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist has died after a collision in Etobicoke Friday night.

It happened after 10 p.m. in the area of Albion Road and Westmore Drive, east of Highway 27.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

He later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead in the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle involved remained at the scene.

Roads in the area were closed but have since reopened.

Anyone with dash camera footage or any information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-8477.