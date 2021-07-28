iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist dies after collision with horse and buggy: WRPS

image.jpg

A motorcyclist has died following a collision with a horse and buggy in Woolwich Township on Wednesday.

Waterloo regional police tweeted about the incident on Church Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Shortly after 1 p.m. they sent an update, saying the motorcyclist has died of their injuries.

In the tweet, they said Church Street is closed between Arthur Street North and Duke Street.

UPDATE:

The motorcyclist has been pronounced deceased as a result of their injuries.

Please avoid the area as the investigation is ongoing.

More details will be shared when available. https://t.co/1Y4MMtQpq7

— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 28, 2021
12