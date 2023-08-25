Motorcyclist dies after crash in east Windsor

Windsor police have confirmed a motorcyclist has died after a collision on the east side of the city.

The Windsor Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit is investigating the fatal motor vehicle collision that took place around 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Officers were called to the intersection of Tecumseh Road East and Robinet for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

Police say the 42-year-old male driving the motorcycle was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the sedan did not sustain any physical injuries.

The intersection was closed to traffic for hours while officers conducted their investigation.

Charges are expected upon the conclusion of the investigation.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has information about the incident is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.