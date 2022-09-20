iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist dies after crash on Howard Avenue in LaSalle

LaSalle police have closed a section of Howard Avenue after a collision in LaSalle, Ont., on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Police responded to the crash at 8800 Howard Avenue around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers say it was a head-on crash between a white PT Cruiser and a motorcycle.

LaSalle Police Service is asking the public to avoid Howard Avenue between County Road Eight and Huron Church Line Road as they continue to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision. ￼ pic.twitter.com/a6abeiyxpG

— LaSalle Police ON (@LaSallePoliceON) September 20, 2022

Drivers were being asked to avoid the area of Howard Avenue between Huron Church Line Road and County Road 8.

The road is closed for accident reconstruction, but is expected to reopen Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the investigation is in the early stages.

