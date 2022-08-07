Motorcyclist dies after crashing into tree: Chatham-Kent police
A motorcyclist has died following a collision late Saturday night in Chatham-Kent.
According to a press release issued by the Chatham-Kent Police Service, emergency crews responded to a serious vehicle collision at 10:27 p.m. on Saturday, on Orford Road just south of Selton Line in Orford Township.
Police say a man travelling alone on his motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway and lost control. The bike left the road on the east side and struck a tree ejecting the man from the motorcycle. The man sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The name of the driver will not be released.
“We send our condolences to the man’s friends and family,” said Chatham-Kent police in a news release on Monday.
The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Lisa Rodger at 519-355-1092.
