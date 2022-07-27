Motorcyclist dies after losing control and hitting guardrail in Bradford

A motorcyclist is dead after police say he lost control while riding in Bradford West Gwillimbury Wednesday afternoon and struck a guardrail.

South Simcoe police officers are investigating what caused the motorcycle to lose control on Canal Road near Fraser Street.

Police say the victim was the only person on the bike.

He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim's identity has not been provided.

Police closed the area from Fraser Street to Simcoe Road for traffic reconstructionists to try and determine what happened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident is urged to contact the police via email or by calling 905-775-3311, ext. 2030.