Motorcyclist dies after single vehicle collision in the town of South Bruce Peninsula
CTVNewsLondon.ca News Acquisitions Editor
Tammy Heisel
One motorcyclist has died following a single motor vehicle collision, Saturday.
53-year-old Troy Sisco of Owen Sound died after OPP responded to a motorcycle collision on Highway 21 in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.
Emergency crews attempted lifesaving efforts at the scene but were unsuccessful.
The investigation continues.
-
Former Vegas forward Mattias Janmark becomes newest Edmonton OilerThe Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Mattias Janmark to a one-year, US$1.25-million contract.
-
Calgary Stampede 2022 comes to an end, organizers thrilled with turnoutAs of Saturday, the Calgary Stampede saw 1.109 million guests. Organizers expect the total attendance number to reach 1.2 million by the end of Sunday.
-
Parishioners return to Sacred Heart of the First Peoples ChurchAfter two years of repairs and renovations, parishioners streamed into the new Indigenized church for a rededication ceremony and the first mass back in the building since 2020.
-
Stanley Park bike lane 'should have been stopped a long time ago': park board commissionerThis week is the final chance for Vancouver residents to have their say on how traffic should move through Stanley Park before the fall election.
-
‘Any gun violence unacceptable’ Tory says after rash of weekend shootingsToronto Mayor John Tory is speaking out after a rash of gun violence in the city over a busy weekend, including one fatal shooting in the heart of the downtown core.
-
B.C.'s Camryn Rogers wins historic silver in women's hammer throw at world championshipCanada's Camryn Rogers spun four times in the circle, then unleashed a hammer throw that soared straight into the history books.
-
Man seriously injured in Danforth shootingA man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting on The Danforth.
-
Brits by the Bess car show takes over downtown SaskatoonThere was a British invasion of sorts in downtown Saskatoon on Sunday with roughly 60 classic cars using up the space in front of the Delta Bessborough Hotel for the 22nd running of Brits by the Bess.
-
B.C. community sees 2 coyote attacks in 2 weeksThe B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating two separate coyote attacks on dog-walkers in Langley Township.