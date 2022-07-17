iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist dies after single vehicle collision in the town of South Bruce Peninsula

(Source: OPP)

One motorcyclist has died following a single motor vehicle collision, Saturday.

53-year-old Troy Sisco of Owen Sound died after OPP responded to a motorcycle collision on Highway 21 in the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Emergency crews attempted lifesaving efforts at the scene but were unsuccessful.

The investigation continues.

