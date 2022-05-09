Motorcyclist dies after weekend crash near Cochrane

A 23-year-old motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash near Cochrane, Alta. on Saturday has died.

In a statement released Monday, RCMP said several vehicles were headed northbound on Highway 22 when one stopped to turn left near Township Road 272 just before 1:30 p.m. The motorcyclist failed to stop, however, and collided with one of the vehicles.

"Cochrane RCMP extend their deepest condolences to the young man’s family and friends," read a statement.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and hasn't yet talked to police is asked to call Cochrane RCMP at 403-851-8000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.