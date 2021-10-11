Motorcyclist dies following Brampton collision

A motorcyclist has died after suffering critical injuries in a collision in Brampton.

The collision happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Westbrook Avenue and Cottrelle Boulevard.

Peel Regional Police said a car and a motorcycle were involved.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died, police said.

The Major Collision Bureau is attending the scene.

Police are advising motorists to use alternate routes around the area.

It is not yet clear what caused the collision. Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.