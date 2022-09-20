Motorcyclist dies following Hwy. 6 collision near Guelph
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal collision on Hwy. 6 just north of Guelph.
Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where Wellington Road 38 meets the highway.
"As a result of the crash, a 47-year-old man from Fergus was pronounced dead at the scene," said Wellington County OPP Const. Joshua Cunningham. "The other driver [of the sedan] was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries."
Const. Cunningham adds that the 47-year-old man was the rider of the motorcycle.
Hwy. 6 was closed between Wellington Road 51 and Wellington Road 7. Wellington Road 36 between Highway 6 and Mill Road was also closed.
Police expected closures to remain in effect for most of the night as investigators work to determine the cause of the collision.
