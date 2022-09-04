Motorcyclist dies following single-vehicle crash in New Bandon: N.B. RCMP

A 46-year-old Bathurst, N.B., man has died following a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in New Bandon, N.B.

Chaleur Regional RCMP, along with paramedics and firefighters, responded to a report of a motorcycle crash on Highway 11 just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the crash happened when the driver and sole occupant of the motorcycle left the roadway, resulting in the man bring thrown from the bike.

The man was taken to hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

A member of New Brunswick's coroner's office is assisting with the ongoing investigation.