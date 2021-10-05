Motorcyclist dies in crash outside Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
A motorcyclist has died after a collision on Sunday near the hamlet of Calahoo, Alta., northwest of Edmonton.
Morinville RCMP responded to the serious crash involving a pickup truck and a motorcycle around 4:50 p.m. on Highway 37 near the hamlet on Oct. 3.
According to RCMP, emergency first aid was already being performed on the motorcyclist before officers arrived on scene, but despite their efforts the individual died.
The investigation into the cause is ongoing.
