Motorcyclist dies in hospital after collision with Toronto police cruiser: SIU
A motorcyclist critically injured in a collision with a Toronto police cruiser Friday afternoon has died, the province’s police watchdog says.
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) confirmed the death Saturday in a news release.
The collision happened near the intersection of University Avenue and College Street just after 5:30 p.m.
A post-mortem examination will take place on Sunday, the SIU said.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The SIU is asking anyone who may have information to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or those with video evidence to upload through its website.
The agency is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, allegations of sexual assault, or the discharge of a firearm at a person.
