Motorcyclist dies in Huntsville crash

A 27-year-old Huntsville man has died after a motorcycle and a SUV collided Thursday evening.

According to OPP, the two-vehicle collision happened just after 8 p.m. on Centre Street North near Dairy Lane in Huntsville.

The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries while the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Any witnesses of the crash are encouraged to reach out to police by calling Huntsville OPP at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

11 motorcycle riders have died this year on #OPP roadways.

Follow the rules of the road, ride within your own capabilities, and prepare and plan ahead. #RideSafe #MotorcycleSafety pic.twitter.com/Qby7HZZ71P