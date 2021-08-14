Motorcyclist dies in multi-vehicle crash near Hagersville, Ont.
CTV News London Assignment Editor
Matt Thompson
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving three vehicles near Hagersville, Ont.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Highway 6 and First Line around 3:15 p.m. Friday.
OPP say a motorcycle and two other vehicles were rear-ended at the traffic signal.
The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased.
Police have identified the victim as Biagio "Gino" Crimeli, 66, of Stoney Creek, Ont.
OPP continue to investigate and any witnesses are urged to call police.
