Motorcyclist dies of his injuries after weekend crash in Burnaby

Mounties are investigating a two-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 54-year-old motorcyclist in Burnaby, B.C., over the weekend.

The man was rushed to hospital Saturday afternoon and died from his injuries several hours later, the Burnaby RCMP said in a news release Monday.

A 46-year-old woman who was driving an SUV that collided with the motorcycle was sent to hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police and paramedics were called to the intersection of Grange Street and Chaffey Avenue around 12:20 p.m.

Images from the scene showed a heavily damaged motorcycle lying on the roadway. Nearby, a white Jeep Cherokee could be seen with damage to its body above the passenger-side front wheel, as well as a shattered windshield.

Police say reports indicate the motorcycle was travelling westbound on Grange Street as the eastbound SUV was turning north onto Chaffey Avenue when the two vehicles collided.

The Burnaby RCMP's criminal collision investigation team has taken conduct of the investigation.

"If you witnessed the incident and have not spoken to police, our investigators would like to hear from you," Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Mike Kalanj said in the release.

Anyone with video from the area of the collision between 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday is asked to call the Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday