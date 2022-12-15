Motorcyclist faces charge for crashing bike while doing stunts: Halifax police
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Alex MacIsaac
A man is facing a dangerous driving charge for crashing his motorcycle while trying to do a stunt, according to the Halifax Regional Police.
On July 25, officers responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 200 block of Kearney Lake Road.
Police say the driver lost control of the bike and fell off. The motorcycle then skidded across the road, bike lanes and the sidewalk before stopping.
The driver was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation showed that the driver had been recording himself trying to do stunts on the road, according to police.
A 28-year-old man is due in Halifax provincial court to face one count of dangerous operation of a conveyance.
