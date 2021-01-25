A 20-year-old Markham man with a motorcycle beginner's license faces several charges after police say he fled from provincial police on Highway 400 in Parry Sound.

Police say officers were patrolling the highway around 11 p.m. on Saturday when they attempted to stop the southbound motorcycle.

Officers found the bike on Oastler Park in Seguin Township and charged the man with several offences, including Flight from peace officer, and Drive motor vehicle no plates.

The accused is scheduled to appear in a Parry Sound court on March 18.