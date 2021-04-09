29-year-old motorcyclist fighting for life after crash on Highway 427

A 29-year-old man has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle on Highway 427, police say.

Authorities were called to the northbound lanes of the highway near Eglinton Avenue after the crash on Friday evening.

The man was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, paramedics said.

COLLISION:

N/B Hwy. 427 & Eglinton Ave W

- reports of a motorcycle crash on N/B 427, north of Eglinton Ave W

- police responding

- @OPP_HSD attending

- reports that motorcyclist & bike are in live lanes

- unknown injuries

- expect delays

- consider alternate routes#GO652910

^al pic.twitter.com/LTe79dWEyG

Police said the driver lost control for an "unknown reason" and that further investigations are now underway.