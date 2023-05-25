Motorcyclist flees crash scene, abandons bike in Burnaby, RCMP say
Mounties in Burnaby are appealing for witnesses and dashcam video after they say a motorcyclist fled the scene of a crash.
Police said, in a statement Thursday, that the rider "fled at a high rate of speed" when an officer attempted to pull the motorcycle over around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on East Hastings Street near Holdom Avenue.
"Moments later, the officer observed what he believed to be a motor vehicle collision involving the motorcycle in the distance and proceeded to the scene," the media release from the Burnaby RCMP says.
"Once on scene, the officer observed the abandoned motorcycle on its side as the operator had fled the area on foot after rear-ending another vehicle driving eastbound on Hastings Street."
The driver whose car was hit was not injured, police added.
Witnesses and anyone who has dashcam video from East Hastings Street between Fell Avenue and Springer Avenue are urged to call 604-646-9999 and quote file number 2023-17422.
