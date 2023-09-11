Motorcyclist flees crash that sends passenger to hospital in Barrie

Police in Barrie are looking for a motorcyclist who they say took off after a collision that sent the passenger to the hospital.

Emergency crews responded to the crash Sunday shortly before 7 p.m. on Cundles Road West near Lillian Crescent.

Police say the passenger was thrown from the motorcycle and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact the police.