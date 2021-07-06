Motorcyclist hospitalized with serious injuries following collision on Bloomingdale Road
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision involving a car and a motorcycle on Bloomingdale Road in Kitchener.
Around 2:35 p.m., police say emergency services responded to a motor vehicle collision near Bloomingdale Road North and Stanley Avenue.
According to a release, police determined a black Honda car, operated by a 40-year-old-Kitchener man, was travelling north on Bloomingdale Road and was making a left turn.
At the same time, a red Honda motorcycle, operated by a 62-year-old Arthur man, passed the black are on the left as the car was turning left, police say.
As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious by non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was uninjured.
Bloomingdale Road between Stanley Avenue and Bridge St. East was closed while police investigated but reopened before 6 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
