Motorcyclist hurt in crash, driver of second vehicle fled the scene

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Elgin County on Tuesday night.

First responders arrived at the scene at the intersection of John Wise Line and Quaker Road just before 7 p.m.

According to police, a vehicle other than the motorcycle left the scene and was last seen northbound on Quaker Road.

The vehicle is described as a newer model, dark coloured Ford SUV with a missing rear window and is believed to be driven by a male in his 50s.

Police believe the vehicle will have considerable damage to the front and driver's side.

Investigators are asking the driver/owner of this vehicle to contact police as soon as possible.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, you’re asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.