Motorcyclist in County Road 90 crash dies due to injuries
A 45-year-old Listowel man has died from his injuries stemming from a motorcycle crash on County Rd. 90 this week.
Barrie police say the man "passed away late Thursday night" due to the injuries he sustained in the crash.
Officers responded to the crash that happened just after 9 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Rd. 90 and Townline Road/County Road 27.
Police told CTV News Tuesday that the motorcyclist lost control and was ejected from their bike while travelling westbound on County Rd. 90.
"It would appear as if the operator of the pickup truck was stopping for a red light at the intersection and at that point, the motorcycle – for unknown reasons – lost control and the driver was ejected and he did travel down the roadway a distance where he did strike the vehicle," said Peter Leon, corporate communications coordinator with the Barrie police.
Leon added that the roadway was wet due to rain that morning.
The motorcyclist was initially transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries before being transferred to a Toronto-area trauma centre.
-
Golfer wins new vehicle after hitting hole in oneA local golfer pulled off the shot of a lifetime when he hit the perfect shot to win a new truck.
-
Windsor researchers develop new nursing program to help prevent burnoutA team of University of Windsor researchers are designing a new program to help graduating nurses cope with the extreme stress in hospital settings.
-
Scavenger hunt: Canadian rock band hides free tickets around VancouverFans of the Arkells can score free tickets to the Canadian rock band's upcoming concert in downtown Vancouver – but they won't last long.
-
'I really like Cree': Day camps teach Indigenous languageThe Newo-Yotina Friendship Centre has launched a pair of day camps to teach an introduction to Cree and Saulteaux languages.
-
Trump says FBI is conducting search of his Mar-a-Lago estateFormer U.S. President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.
-
This year's Kagawong History Day highlights major Canadian shipwreckAfter a two-year hiatus, Kagawong History Day returns Aug. 11 focusing on Canada’s Empress of Ireland shipwreck.
-
Waterloo region organization aiding Hockey Canada with sexual assault training workshopHockey Canada has turned to the Sexual Assault Support Centre of Waterloo Region (SASCWR) for help in training its athletes and staff to end sexual violence.
-
Next phase of Banwell Road construction underwayPhase two of the Banwell Road corridor improvements is officially underway between Palmetto Street and Mulberry Drive.
-
Hockey Manitoba wants improvements at Hockey Canada but is confident in current leadership, executive director saysProvincial and territorial hockey federations, including Hockey Manitoba, are calling on Hockey Canada to do more to address its handling of sexual assault allegations in London, Ont. in 2018.