Motorcyclist in critical condition after collision in Aurora intersection

Police are seeking witnesses to a collision in Aurora that critically injured a motorcyclist.

York Regional Police investigators say the crash between a black Lexus and a white Suzuki motorcycle happened on Wednesday around 2 p.m. at the intersection of Bayview Avenue and Wellington Street East.

Police say the 19-year-old Lexus driver remained at the scene and was not physically injured.

The 22-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to a hospital, where police say he remains in critical condition.

There is no word on what caused the collision or if any charges have been laid.

Investigators wish to speak with any witnesses and ask anyone with dash cam footage of the crash to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.