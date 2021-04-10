Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in Mississauga

A man in his 30s has been critically injured in a collision in Mississauga.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Matheson Boulevard, east of Dixie Road, after 10:30 p.m.

Peel police say a car and motorcycle collided at the intersection.

The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is not known.

COLLISION:

- Matheson Blvd/Eglinton Ave in #Mississauga

- Collision involving car & motorcycle

- Motorcycle rider, an adult male, has been transported to hospital in life-threatening condition

- Road closures are in place

- Use alternate routes

- C/R at 10:41pm

- PR21-0126684