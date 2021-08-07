iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist in critical condition after crash in North York

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.

A man suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle crash in North York Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Weston Road and Verobeach Boulevard, north of Sheppard Avenue West, just before 10 p.m. for a single-vehicle collision.

Toronto paramedics say the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was transported to a trauma centre in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

COLLISION:
Verobeach Blvd + Weston Rd
9:55pm
- motorcycle involved
- man is being transported to hospital by @TorontoMedics
- anyone w/info contact @TrafficServices 416-808-1900#GO1493214
^lb

— Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 8, 2021
