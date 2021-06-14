Motorcyclist in critical condition after motorcycles collide southwest of Edmonton

A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash southwest of Edmonton on Sunday.

Around 1:30 p.m., Thorsby RCMP were called to Highway 39 and Range Road 34, west of Warburg, where two motorcycles had collided.

One male of unknown age was found in critical condition, and another with minor injuries.

Traffic was affected for a few hours while Mounties investigated.

Witnesses are asked to call Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3920.