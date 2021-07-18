Motorcyclist in critical condition following crash on Highway 401 in Scarborough

A motorcyclist is in hospital with critical injuries after a crash in Scarborough Sunday afternoon and police say that speed may have been a factor.

It happened in the eastbound express lanes of Highway 401 at Meadowvale Road at approximately 12:11 p.m.

At that time, the OPP’s Highway Safety Division said, witnesses reported seeing the driver of the motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed before crashing into a vehicle from behind.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with critical injuries, police said.

An image of the motorcycle was posted to Twitter by police Sunday afternoon, which shows extensive damage to the vehicle and a missing front wheel.

Express lanes in the area are closed as an investigation into the collision gets underway. Collectors lanes remain open.

