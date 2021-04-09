Motorcyclist in critical condition following Friday night crash

A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Friday evening.

The call came in to EMS operators around 7:30 p.m. that an adult male was injured in a motorcycle crash at Bonaventure Drive and 94 Avenue S.E.

The injured man was transported to Foothills hospital in critical condition.

There was a second motorcycle crash Friday evening around 3231 32 Avenue N.W.

A male crashed, but according to EMS, his injuries were not serious.