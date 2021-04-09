Motorcyclist in critical condition following Friday night crash
A man is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash Friday evening.
The call came in to EMS operators around 7:30 p.m. that an adult male was injured in a motorcycle crash at Bonaventure Drive and 94 Avenue S.E.
The injured man was transported to Foothills hospital in critical condition.
There was a second motorcycle crash Friday evening around 3231 32 Avenue N.W.
A male crashed, but according to EMS, his injuries were not serious.