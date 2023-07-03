iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist in hospital after collision Monday evening


Collision involving motorcycle on Wonderland South just north of Commissioners on Monday July 3, 2023 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)

One person is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a collision involving a motorcycle Monday evening.

The incident happened on Wonderland Road South, just north of Commissioners Road East around 7 p.m.

Multiple emergency crews arrived at scene as they made efforts to assist the injured person.

CTV News witnessed police officers taping off an area around a motorcycle.

The investigation is ongoing.

12