Motorcyclist in hospital after losing control of bike, colliding with car in Etobicoke

A motorcyclist is in hospital after a collision in Etobicoke Saturday evening.

It happened at the intersection of Bloor Street West and Kipling Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Toronto police said a 29-year-old man lost control of a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle he was riding while travelling southwest on Dundas Street West.

He then drifted through an enclosed grass area before striking a westbound 2014 Kia Forte near the intersection.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has security or dash camera footage of the area to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.