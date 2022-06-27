Motorcyclist in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash in Halifax
A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries following a crash near Halifax's MacKay Bridge Monday.
Halifax Regional Police responded to the single-vehicle crash on the Bedford Highway, near the Windsor Street exchange, around 12 p.m.
Police say the driver was taken to hospital with injuries they believe are life-threatening.
The Bedford Highway was closed to outbound traffic at Windsor Street and traffic leaving the MacKay Bridge was being redirected to Massachusetts Avenue around the time of the incident.
No other details about the crash have been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
Emergency crews are at the scene of a MVA involving a motorcycle at the Windsor St. overpass.@CTVAtlantic pic.twitter.com/A3FaY3LPK0— Maria Marteli (@MaJoMarteli) June 27, 2022
