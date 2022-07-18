iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injuries following crash: Halifax police

A motorcyclist is in hospital following a serious crash near Dunbrack Street in Halifax. (Jim Kvammen/CTV)

A motorcyclist is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries following a crash in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police were called shortly before 6 p.m. to the collision on Dunbrack Street at the Highway 102 overpass.

Once on scene, the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital by paramedics.

The road was shut down while police investigated.

There is no word yet on what caused the collision.

12