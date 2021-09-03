Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after collision with police car near Queen's Park
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating a collision between a motorcycle and a Toronto police cruiser near Queen’s Park Friday afternoon that left a man seriously injured.
The police watchdog said it happened near the intersection of University Avenue and College Street just after 5:30 p.m.
The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics said.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the collision is unknown.
The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about the collision to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529 or upload video evidence through its website.
The agency is called to investigate whenever police are involved in a death, serious injury, or allegations of sexual assault.
