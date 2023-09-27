Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash in N.W. Calgary

A motorcyclist was seriously injured during a crash in northwest Calgary on Tuesday night.

The crash happened on Hunterston Road N.W. in the community of Huntington Hills around 9:20 p.m.

Police said a man riding a motorcycle hit a parked vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

Police said the factors involved in the crash remain under investigation.

No further details were provided by police or EMS.