Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Tsuut'ina Trail
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash that took place Thursday morning.
EMS confirmed that around 10:40 a.m., a motorcycle crashed on Tsuut'ina Trail at the Glenmore interchange.
The man was transported by EMS to Foothills Medical Centre.
Northbound Tsuut'ina Trail at 90th Avenue has been closed due to a serious motor vehicle collision.
Investigators are trying to determine the cause.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
UPDATE: Traffic incident on NB Tsuut’ina Tr north of 90 Ave SW, Tsuut’ina Tr is closed NB at 90 Ave SW. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/TB995cRXRT— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) June 29, 2023
