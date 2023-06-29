Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Tsuut'ina Trail

A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash that took place Thursday morning.

EMS confirmed that around 10:40 a.m., a motorcycle crashed on Tsuut'ina Trail at the Glenmore interchange.

The man was transported by EMS to Foothills Medical Centre.

Northbound Tsuut'ina Trail at 90th Avenue has been closed due to a serious motor vehicle collision.

Investigators are trying to determine the cause.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Traffic incident on NB Tsuut’ina Tr north of 90 Ave SW, Tsuut’ina Tr is closed NB at 90 Ave SW. Please avoid the area. #yyctraffic #yycroads pic.twitter.com/TB995cRXRT