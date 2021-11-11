Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following crash in Brantford

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a serious two-vehicle crash in Brantford on Wednesday.

Police tell CTV News a motorcycle collided with another vehicle around 3 p.m. at Brant Avenue and Church Street.

The motorcyclist was taken to a Hamilton trauma centre in life-threatening condition. No other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed for several hours before reopening later in the day and investigators were on scene until shortly after 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

No further information has been given at this time.