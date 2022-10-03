iHeartRadio

Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition following crash on QEW in Oakville


Traffic is shown backed up on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville following a serious collision on Oct. 3.

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision on the Queen Elizabeth Way in Oakville.

It happened in the Toronto-bound lanes of the highway near Ford Drive on Monday afternoon.

All Toronto-bound lanes are currently closed at Ford Drive as police investigate.

No timeline has been provided for the reopening of the highway.

