Motorcyclist in serious condition following collision in southwest Calgary traffic circle
A man is in hospital following a motor vehicle collision near Flanders Avenue S.W. Friday.
At about noon, police were called for reports of a multi-vehicle collision. Police believe a Kawasaki Ninja, driven by a 39-year-old man, entered a traffic circle near Flanders and Crowchild Trail S.W., where he was struck by a 63-year-old man driving a Ford Focus.
The motorcycle driver was thrown from the vehicle and seriously injured. The driver of the Ford Focus remained on scene while the injured man was transported to hospital by EMS.
Speed isn't considered a factor. Investigation into the cause continues.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P3 Tips app.
