Motorcyclist in serious condition following high-speed crash in southeast Edmonton
A 39-year-old motorcyclist is in hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries after a crash Friday night.
Police say the motorcyclist was heading north on 50 Street around 9 p.m., approaching 38 Avenue at high speed.
At the same time, a woman driving a Toyota RAV4 was southbound turning left at 38 Avenue.
Officers say the motorcyclist hit the rear passenger side of the woman's car hard enough to spin the vehicle 180 degrees.
The man was taken to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.
The 28-year-old woman driving the RAV4 was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Police say speed is believed to be a major factor in the collision.
Anyone with dash cam footage from the area between 34 Avenue and 38 Avenue on 50 Street from just before 9 p.m. is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567 or dial #377 from your mobile phone.
People wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by downloading the P4 Tips app.
