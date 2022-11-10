Motorcyclist injured after crash on Tecumseh Road East

Windsor police have reopened an area of Tecumseh Road after a serious collision involving a motorcycle sent the motorcyclist to hospital.

Officers responded to Tecumseh Road East at Kildare Road around 2:32 p.m. on Thursday.

We're on scene of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle has been sent to hospital with injuries. Tecumseh Rd. from Chilver Rd. to Durham Pl.& Kildare Rd. fr Seneca to Lens Av. are closed. Traffic reconstruction will be attending the scene https://t.co/rf14YuyExU

“We're on scene of a vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle has been sent to hospital with injuries,” said a post from police on social media.

Police had closed Tecumseh Road from Chilver Road to Durham Place and Kildare Road from Seneca to Lens Avenue earlier in the day, but the roads were reopened Thursday night.

Traffic reconstruction had attended the scene, and police had asked drivers to avoid the area.