Motorcyclist injured after losing control of motorcycle in North Dumfries: WRPS

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital after losing control of their motorcycle and striking an oncoming vehicle in North Dumfries on Thursday.

Waterloo regional police said around 10:35 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on Spragues Road near Alps Road.

A motorcyclist was travelling east on Spragues Road before losing control and being ejected from the bike. The rider slid across the center line of the road and struck a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The 35-year-old motorcyclist was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Spragues Road was closed for several hours before reopening to traffic.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and ask anyone who witnessed the incident or may have video footage to call the Traffic Services Unit at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

UPDATE: Spragues Road has been reopened. Thank you for your patience https://t.co/oAx6DdulN1