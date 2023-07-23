Motorcyclist injured after swerving to avoid vehicle: WRPS

Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Waterloo that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Sunday.

Police say around 1 p.m., emergency services responded to the area of University Avenue West between Erb Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road for reports of the crash.

According to police, a 57-year-old man from Gravenhurst was riding his motorcycle when he had to swerve to avoid another vehicle which was seen passing vehicles on a bend in the roadway.

Police say the motorcycle lost control and the driver of the car, described as a dark-coloured Mercedes Benz, drove away.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Mercedes is described as a Brown male between the ages of 20 and 26, with unshaved stubble.

University Avenue West was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.