Motorcyclist injured after swerving to avoid vehicle: WRPS
Waterloo regional police are investigating a collision in Waterloo that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital on Sunday.
Police say around 1 p.m., emergency services responded to the area of University Avenue West between Erb Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road for reports of the crash.
According to police, a 57-year-old man from Gravenhurst was riding his motorcycle when he had to swerve to avoid another vehicle which was seen passing vehicles on a bend in the roadway.
Police say the motorcycle lost control and the driver of the car, described as a dark-coloured Mercedes Benz, drove away.
The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Mercedes is described as a Brown male between the ages of 20 and 26, with unshaved stubble.
University Avenue West was closed for several hours for the investigation.
Anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8856 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Vancouver won’t renew lease for Yaletown overdose prevention site, no new location proposedThe City of Vancouver will not be renewing the lease of an overdose prevention site that’s been in Yaletown since 2021, raising concerns about future access to harm reduction services in the neighbourhood.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells ChowFederal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Province's federal electoral map redrawing finishedThe Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for Ontario has concluded its work of redrawing the province's federal electoral map, which means there are some changes expected for Waterloo region voters.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais regionQuebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
-
Tornado reported in Chatham-KentTwo tornadoes touched down in southern Ontario last Thursday, according to the northern tornadoes project.
-
'You're fired!': Are companies letting AI lay off employees in Canada?A new survey of Canadian workers shows how human resource departments are using artificial intelligence when making layoff decisions.
-
Body recovered of one of four people missing following N.S. flood: RCMPRCMP in Nova Scotia say they have found the body of one of the people who went missing over the weekend during massive weekend flooding across the province.
-
Extreme rain in Nova Scotia exceeds once-in-a-century eventOne of more assured outcomes of a warmer climate is more extreme rainfall events and a higher frequency of occurrence, says meteorologist Bob Robichaud.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roofMounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.