Motorcyclist injured following two-vehicle collision in south London

The driver of a motorcycle was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries Friday afternoon following a collision with a pickup truck in the city’s south end.

According to London police, shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday, emergency crews responded to the area of Southdale Road West at Byronhills Drive following a collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle.

One driver was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Southdale Road was currently closed in both directions between Boler and Colonel Talbot roads for a time, but was reopened early Friday evening.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Members of the Traffic Management Unit continue to investigate.

— With files from CTV News London’s Kristylee Varley