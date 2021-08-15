Motorcyclist injured in collision near Buckingham, Que.
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
MRC des Collines police say a 27-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a crash near Buckingham, Que. on Saturday afternoon.
The collision happened on Doherty Road near Highway 50. Police said the 19-year-old driver of a pickup truck was attempting to merge onto the highway and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle driver, who was in the opposite lane. The crash could not be avoided, police said.
The 27-year-old motorcyclist was taken to the Hull hospital with serious injuries but he is expected to survive.
Police said both drivers will be facing charges.
-
Driver arrested after fleeing police, prompting ground pursuit, air searchPeople were stuck the Wabamun Provincial Park area after RCMP arrested the driver of a vehicle that had previously fled police.
-
Multi-vehicle crash in Bradford sends six people to hospitalSix people were taken to hospital as a result of a three-vehicle collision in Bradford on Sunday night.
-
Collision shuts down portion of Main Street Sunday nightA collision has shut down a portion of Main Street in Winnipeg.
-
Swastika, racial slurs written on Calgary council candidate’s election signA sign for the incumbent for Ward 5 in Calgary was vandalized with racial slurs and a swastika.
-
Protestors filming documentary on Lucy the elephant call for her retirement to a sanctuaryA group of Edmontonians concerned about Lucy the elephant launched another protest Sunday afternoon.
-
Stabbing at Victoria Park Station sends one man to hospitalTwo people were taken into custody after a man was stabbed at Victoria Park Station Sunday night.
-
Family and friends mourn death of teen who inspired families to explore cannabis for seizuresThe death of 15-year-old Mia Wilkinson has rocked her family and friends, she passed away suddenly on August 12.
-
Ontario police watchdog investigating collision involving police vehicle in BowmanvilleThe province’s police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a police cruiser and a motorcycle collided in Bowmanville Sunday evening, leaving two people injured.
-
Man taken to hospital after found shot in parking lot at Polson PierA man was found shot in a parking lot at Polson Pier Sunday evening, Toronto police say.