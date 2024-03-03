Motorcyclist injured in collision with driver in Scarborough

A motorcyclist has been injured after colliding with the driver of a vehicle in Scarborough on Sunday evening.

The crash happened in the Scarborough Village area, near Markham Road and Cougar Court, just north of Eglinton Avenue East.

Toronto police said that they were called to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. for reports of a motorcyclist who was hit by a driver. The person operating the motorcycle then struck a pole, they said.

Police said that they were rushed to the hospital via emergency run.

Paramedics told CP24 that a man in his 30s was transported to the hospital in “serious, potentially life-threatening condition.”

Toronto police later said that the victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Motorists should expect delays in the area and consider alternate routes, police said.