Motorcyclist injured in crash near Perth
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after a collision in Lanark County.
Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a passenger car and a motorcycle on Highway 43 near Perth, Ont. at approximately 12:30 a.m.
The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.
Highway 43 was closed between Rathwell Rd and Drummond Concession 1 Thursday morning. It reopened at 11 a.m.
