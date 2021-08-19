Motorcyclist injured in crash near Perth

A motorcyclist is being treated for serious injuries after a collision in Lanark County.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to a collision involving a passenger car and a motorcycle on Highway 43 near Perth, Ont. at approximately 12:30 a.m.

The motorcycle driver was transported to hospital.

Ontario Provincial Police continue to investigate.

Highway 43 was closed between Rathwell Rd and Drummond Concession 1 Thursday morning. It reopened at 11 a.m.